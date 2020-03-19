Kamal Nath could make big announcement before floor test

Bhopal, March 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath could make a big announcement ahead of the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in the Assembly on Friday, it is being speculated in political circles.

The Congress government in the state was tottering after 22 MLAs submitted their resignations. While six of these were accepted, 16 were pending. However, Speaker N.P. Prajapati announced late on Thursday that he had accepted these too.

According to the apex court order, the floor test in the Assembly is to be completed by 5.30 p.m. on Friday and there are indications that Kamal Nath may address a press conference at noon, and the announcement could be made then. (IANS)

