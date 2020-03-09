Johnson to hold emergency meet after UK’s 3rd COVID-19 death

London, March 9 : UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting of senior Ministers on Monday to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the country after a third death was reported.

Public Health England confirmed on Sunday evening that a man in his 60s, with underlying health problems, died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus, the Metro newspaper reported.

It came on the day that confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278, after more than 23,500 people had been tested.

The country’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance are set to attend Monday’s meeting of the government’s Cobra committee.

The committee will assess whether the UK should officially move from the ‘contain’ to the ‘delay’ phase of the government’s battle plan to deal with the coronavirus.

Such a step would require agreement from Whitty and Vallance.

Also on Monday, Environment Secretary George Eustice will hold further talks with retailers on how to support vulnerable groups who may have to self-isolate.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will also chair a meeting of the House of Commons Commission to discuss Parliament’s response . (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...