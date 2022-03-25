Hyderabad: Free job fair at Malakpet to fill more than 4000 vacancies

Hyderabad: A free job fair will be organised in the city on Saturday at Imperial Function Hall, Malakpet from 9 am to 1 pm.

The job fair is being organised by Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) in collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service. AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala will be coordinating the job mela.

More than 4,000 vacancies will be filled while over 60 companies will take part in the fair. Both freshers and experienced are eligible to apply. The transgender community, deaf, dumb, and physically handicapped will have an opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification. Telangana Today reported.

Candidates are advised to keep two sets of their credentials, biodata, and photos with them. They are required to maintain physical distancing norms.