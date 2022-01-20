Jobs in NIRDPR, Hyderabad

The posts are: Women and Child Development Co-ordinator, Data Analyst, Project Associate and Office Assistant.

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up posts on contact basis.

Selection Process: Short listing and Interview. Applications should be sent online. Last date for submission of application is January 26. For more details visit website: nirdpr.org.in.