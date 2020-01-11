JNUSU blames police, administration for Jan 5 campus violence

New Delhi, Jan 11 : Criticising the police for allegedly shielding ABVP activists in the January 5 Jawaharlal Nehru University campus violence, the JNUSU here on Saturday presented to the media its chronology of events, starting January 4, some victims as well as witnesses.

The union leaders said at 6 a.m. of January 4, students at Botany school saw some guards with masked faces. They called the JNUSU and its president Aishe Ghosh.

When Ghosh arrived, one of the guards slapped her and manhandled some other students. Later, in the afternoon, some School of International Studies (SIS) faculty, Dean and others manhandled students, they said.

In the second half, a crowd started gathering at the Botanical Sciences school. An SHO was also there, they added. “When we said there could be violence, they went away saying they were going to have tea,” said a union leader.

“Security personnel disappeared from Sabarmati Hostel on January 4. You can check the attendance register, the guards didn”t sign on January 4 and 5. The hostel president also wrote a letter regarding the lack of security,” said a student.

Around 2 p.m. of January 5, many students carrying sticks and other similar implements started gathering at the admin block. “One Muslim student, who was passing by, was made communal threats.”

Around 5.15 p.m, some students assembled near the house of Tapan Bihari, a faculty, who was also carrying a staff.

During the JNUTA protest, students saw a group of people, including some teachers, approaching with sticks in their hands, said a student leader. The teachers formed a human chain to protect students, but group started throwing stones at them, he added.

The mob attacked rooms of non-ABVP students and specifically targeted northeastern and Kashmiri students, they alleged. The police were informed about every incident since 3 p.m, they said and alleged complicity of faculty as well as the JNU administration.

Violence swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5 as several masked people thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

The Delhi Police”s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the violence, on Friday identified as suspects nine students, including JNUSU chief Ghosh, in which 36 people were injured.

–IANS

