JNU: ABVP, NSUI clash in Ahmedabad, 10 injured

Ahmedabad, Jan 7 : At least 10 people were reported injured in clashes between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when NSUI activists gathered in front of the ABVP office to protest the violence that took place on Sunday at Delhi”s JNU campus.

Police resorted to lathicharge and dispersed the crowd.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan issued a statement condemning the incident.

The violent events that occurred in JNU campus on Sunday have resulted in protests across many universities in different cities of the country.

–IANS

