JC Diwakar Reddy denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan

He was stopped by the policemen who were on security as JC Diwakar Reddy is not having permission; he asked the security persons to atleast allow him to meet Tarak Rama Rao, he has been told that he cannot meet Tarak Rama Rao also.

Hyderabad: Former Minister of United Andhra Pradesh state and strong leader of Rayalaseema regions, JC. Diwakar Reddy who came to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao residence cum camp office (Pragathi Bhavan) was insulted by the Security persons and had not allowed him to enter inside to meet the Chief Minister or his son and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries, K. Tarak Rama Rao.

The Security persons said that they will allow only those persons, who have permission and appointment in advance, however, he tried to go straight to Pragati Bhavan without any permission, the security personnel there.

They made it clear that they would not be allowed inside, so the police personnel asked him to obtain permission or make a phone call with any senior officials from the Pragathi Bhavan.

However, he got into an argument with the security, the Security personnel said that they will not allow anybody inside without an appointment.