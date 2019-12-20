Jamia varsity website partially hacked

New Delhi, Dec 19 : Showing “solidarity” with the Jamia Millia Islamia students” protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, cyber criminals partially hacked the website of the university on Thursday.

The hackers wrote on the screen, “hacked by Dark Night to support Jamia Students… Jai Hind!” They, however, did not tamper with the contents of the website.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the university technical wing is trying to remove the malware from the website. The varsity administration has also decided to knock on the doors of the Delhi Police Cyber unit.

“We have decided to file a complaint against the hacker,” said a varsity official.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that they have not yet received any complaint so far from the university. “Once we receive the complaint, we will look into the matter,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal told IANS.

The Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police has a dedicated Cyber Cell to deal such cases.

The varsity is in the limelight since the last week after students had a violent

face-off with law enforcement agencies over anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

–IANS

Like this: Like Loading...