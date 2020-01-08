Jamaat team visits JNU, slams fascist ideology

New Delhi, Jan 7 : A high-level delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind visited the areas of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which were allegedly attacked by ABVP goons, according to a Jamaat statement.

The team led by Jamaat Vice President S. Ameenul Hasan met with students and faculty members on the JNU campus on Monday.

“The students under the leadership of JNUSU have been protesting against the fee hike in the university. JNU has a glorious past of openness, inclusiveness, dissent and rational debate which is the anathema to the fascist ideology,” Jamaat said.

On the issue of fee hike, JNU students have been vehemently opposing the government move, it said.

National Secretaries Malik Motasim Khan and Mohammad Ahmad and Inamur Rehman, Assistant Secretary, were also part of the delegation.

Earlier, Jamaat President Syed Sadatullah Hussaini condemned the brutal violence on JNU students and staff on Sunday and demanded an immediate independent enquiry into the incident.

In the Sabarmati hostel, they were shocked to see shattered glasses, broken doors and fire extinguishing powder thrown inside the rooms by breaking the ventilator glass above the door to suffocate those locked inside. There were broken flower pots which were used for banging doors and breaking the windows.

They also spoke to many students who are under deep shock and trauma. The hostel atmosphere is that of gloom and acrimony and the entrance of the hostel had been quite devastated.

–IANS

