Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns Nankana Sahib incident in Pak

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Muslim body Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has condemned the stone pelting incident at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, and demanded that those involved should be arrested.

Jamaat President Sadatullah Hussaini said that “We demand Pakistan government should arrest those persons involved in this incident and safety should be provided to the pilgrims.”

Jamaat Vice President Saleem Engineer said that “It is the duty of the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, sanctity and security of the religious site and protect the pilgrims and members of the Sikh community from any act of violence, arson and vandalism.”

Jamaat hoped the issue will be resolved and timely action taken against the culprits.

On Friday, the gurudwara was attacked by a huge Muslim mob while Sikh devotees were stuck inside the shrine.

The mob that had gathered outside raised communal and hateful slogans against the minority community and pelted stones on the shrine, videos circulated on social media showed.

Pakistani sources said the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had abducted and converted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Islam, to protest police action against him.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...