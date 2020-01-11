Jagan to meet KCR on Monday for third time, may discuss pending post-bifurcation issues

Hyderabad, Jan.11 : AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving here from Amaravathi very soon.

According to sources in Andhra Pradesh CMO, Jagan Mohan Reddy will stay in Hyderabad for three days. He will meet his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

The meeting will be held to discuss pivotal issues relating to the two Telugu States, which were pending for several days. The problems of post bifurcation and electricity employees, shifting distribution of Godavari water to Srisailam will be discussed. The two CMs have already discussed about the Godavari-Krishna connecting link. At the same time, they will discuss about the crises going on in AP on the capital issue.

It may be mentioned here that the two CMs have already met thrice and discussed on post State bifurcation issues. While some issues have been resolved, some issues were pending. Curiously, the two Chief Ministers are meeting before shifting of AP Capital. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...