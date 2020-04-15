Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ to release on May 1

Mumbai, April 15 : Jacqueline Fernandez’s next release, the digital film “Mrs. Serial Killer”, will be released on May 1.

“See you on the premiere on 1st of May for ‘Mrs Serial Killer’,” Jacqueline said in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The video was shared on the instagram account of Netflix India, the OTT platform where the film will drop.

“Mrs. Serial Killer” is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent.

Manoj Bajpayee and Shirish Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller “Kriti”. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...