Italy 2nd country after US to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Italy has become the second country after the US to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases globally.

The death toll in Italy climbed by 812 to 11,591, with cases surging by over 4,000 to reach 101,739 on Monday night, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, the number of infected cases in the US crossed 1.5 lakh. The virus has killed over 2,500 people in the US, mostly in the New York area.

A military hospital ship arrived in New York on Monday. The navy’s 1,000-bed USNS Comfort entered a Manhattan pier around 10.45 a.m. (US time).

The death toll around the world due to coronavirus reached 36,873 on Monday evening, as per data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Centre. The total cases globally surged to over 7.55 lakh.

The number of corona-infected cases reached 85,000 in Spain by Monday midnight.

Meanwhile, 160,001 people around the world had recovered, with nearly half of them (75,923) in China, followed by 16,780 in Spain, 13,911 in Iran and 13,030 in Italy.

