IT Hub in Nalgonda to offer 3000 jobs: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today said that the IT Hub in Nalgonda district will provide jobs to about 3000 youth. He laid a foundation for an IT Hub in Nalgonda town on the premises of polytechnic college grounds. Minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs, MPs and officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that the IT Hub on completion of a building with facilities will offer jobs and employment to local youth. About 3000 jobs are expected and 1500 jobs are already offered by some NRIs he announced amid applause in the meeting. He attributed the IT policy giving permissions to multiple companies of international level.

After Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad & Mahbubnagar now it’s the turn of Nalgonda to get an IT Hub



As part of policy to encourage IT in Tier 2 towns, will be laying the foundation today & we plan to inaugurate the facility in 18 months pic.twitter.com/QW7NnUItKH — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 31, 2021

As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving all support, huge investments are keep flowing into the state, KT Rama Rao claimed. He inaugurated SC and ST Hostels in the town to mark the occasion. KT Rama Rao announced to set up Veg and non- veg markets will be available for the people.

In addition to IT Hubs set up Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam this time Nalgonda will get a similar facility, he said. The Minister hit out at the opposition parties for failing to push development. The successive governments failed to develop Telangana and the TRS Government developed it in six years, he claimed.

The Minister promised to develop Nalgonda town on par with other developing cities and towns with development. We will provide all support for Nalgonda district development with necessary funds, he said, adding that KCR was showing more interest in developing it.

The KCR Government has addressed the fluoros is problem in six years as the problem was there for about 65 years. The TRS Government is keen to develop all the sectors and spend about Rs 50000 crore for welfare alone.

Telangana is in the forefront of welfare and it was acknowledged by the Centre, he said. With more funds and plans we will develop Nalgonda and other districts to flourish the economy and jobs for local talent, KT Rama Rao said.

The Minister announced some sops and funds for Nalgonda to be developed on par with other cities in the state.