Israel doubles activity at workplaces, expands public transport

Jerusalem, April 19: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the doubling of the activity at workplaces as part of a plan to gradually restore the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate of workers allowed to go to workplaces will increase from 15 to 30 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported citing Netanyahu as saying on Saturday.

Those who go to work are subject to fever measurement at the entrances and are asked to keep at least two meters away from one another.

In addition, public transport activity will be increased mainly to allow more workers to get to work.

Netanyahu also announced the opening of stores in certain categories, including electronics, furniture, books, laundry and more.

Clothing and toy stores will remain closed for the time being because of a higher risk of infection.

The permission to reopen stores also exclude shopping malls and markets, which will remain closed in the meantime.

As part of the program, a first step will be taken to reopen the Israeli education system, with special education and toddler nurseries allowed to operate in a limited format.

Sports activities will also be possible, either individually or in pairs, up to 500 metres from home.

Israel has reported 13,265 coronavirus cases, with 164 deaths. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...