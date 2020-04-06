Iran to gradually ease anti-coronavirus restrictions

Tehran, April 6: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the existing restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread in the country would be eased gradually in the following weeks, official IRNA news agency reported.

The authorities have decided to ease some restrictions implemented in the country over the past days, Rouhani said in a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Low-risk businesses will resume their activities from April 11 in different provinces except Tehran and from April 18 in Tehran, said Rouhani.

“Two thirds of all government employees will work in the office from next Saturday (April 11),” the Iranian president added.

A person who tests positive for coronavirus is obliged to inform his manager and put himself under a two-week self-quarantine, he noted.

But resumption of high-risk economic activities that “require a large population involvement” is still forbidden, Rouhani noted.

Rouhani also denied differences between the ministry of health and the ministry of industry over dealing with the issues around COVID-19 in the country.

Both the health condition of the Iranians and the economy of the country should be taken into account when deciding on the management of the novel coronavirus, he said.

A day earlier, Rouhani said the authorities would launch a “smart distancing” plan based on a principle of balance between social health condition and the economy of the country to continue fights against the novel coronavirus in the country.

Iran has so far reported 58,226 COVID-19 cases, of whom 3,603 have died. (IANS)

