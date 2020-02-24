Iran reports 12 Coronavirus deaths, 47 infected

Tehran, Feb 24 : Twelve people have died in Iran due to the novel Coronavirus, while a total of 47 persons were infected by the deadly disease, Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced on Monday.

The Minister said that “Iran has enough sanitary resources to battle the novel coronavirus disease”, urging people to avoid public gatherings and sports events, reports Xinhua news agency.

The infected people are from the Iranian central cities of Qom and Arak, northern cities of Rasht, Tonokabon and capital Tehran.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Kuwait and Bahrain on Monday confirmed their first coronavirus cases.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...