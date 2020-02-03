Iran ready for interaction, cooperation with Europe: Rouhani

Tehran, Feb 4 : Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic republic is ready for interaction and cooperation with Europe to settle nuclear deal-related problems, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Rouhani made the remarks while meeting with Josep Borrell, high Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks on a range of issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rouhani referred to Iran’s reduction of commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA,) saying that Tehran is ready to re-embrace its vows if the Europeans help protect Iran’s economic interests enshrined by the JCPOA.

He expressed the hope that under new EU representative the relations between the Islamic republic and Europe will improve.

