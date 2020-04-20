IPL’s big money can add pressure, people try to drag you down: Yuvraj

Mumbai, April 20 : Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday said pressure of being a big money buy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is felt when you don’t perform and people talk about all that moolah going to waste, all the time.

Yuvraj still holds the record of being IPL’s most-expensive buy. The 2011 World Cup hero went for a whopping Rs 16 crore to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2015 auctions. Yuvraj did not have a good IPL that year, managing 248 runs in 14 matches at 19.07.

“The pressure is felt because of the big money. I won’t say it changes a player. Now when you climb the success ladder, people try to drag you down,” Yuvraj said during an Instagram Live with former teammate Mohammad Kaif.

“See the point is…pressure is there because when you get out and don’t perform they say he is getting so much money and not performing. Negative news sells more and those things affect you. My advice to all youngsters would be to stay away from TV and newspapers,” said the 38-year old, regarded as one of the all-time best white-ball batters.

Australian quick Pat Cummins became the second most-expensive buy in the popular T20 league in the 2019 auctions where Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out Rs 15.50 crore for him. The IPL is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yuvraj also spoke about his fielding and how he became such a great fielder. Yuvraj and Kaif were India’s two best fielders during their playing days.

“I was very athletic. I was quick. But fielding i did not have too much idea. In the first Ranji match I was playing, I was 15-16 years. I misfielded and next day article came out Yuvraj Singh ‘gateway of India’.

“My father read that. He said now I will see how you don’t improve your fielding. Then I started getting better and body also got stronger.”

Talking about the famous 2002 NatWest Series final win against England where Yuvraj and Kaif shared a match-winning 121-run stand for the sixth wicket, Yuvraj said: “My lesson from that game was that you can’t relax at any time. England had thought they had won the game. You can’t give up. You have to keep trying.” (IANS)

