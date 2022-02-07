Introduction of English Medium in Govt Schools hailed by experts

English medium instruction is the need of the hour to help the students face competition at global level, said School Teachers Federation (STF) state general secretary Devarakonda Saidulu.

Hyderabad: Experts and Educationists have hailed the State government’s decision to introduce English medium in all government schools in the state from the academic year 2022-23.

The decision will take the Public Education System to the next level and benefit students in rural areas and agency villages. English medium instruction is the need of the hour to help the students face competition at global level, said School Teachers Federation (STF) state general secretary Devarakonda Saidulu.

Teachers have to be trained and motivated to change with changing times. Studying in English medium will help the students survive in his technology driven world and excel in software industry. But equal importance has to be given to Telugu as the mother tongue, he said.

Welcoming the decision the STF says, from the next academic year it will benefit students from poorer sections and stressed on the need for infrastructure development.

A government teacher KVVS Murthy said the government decision will be a boon for students from poverty stricken, middle class and lower middle class sections. He opined that teachers should not confine themselves to textbooks, but read English newspapers and magazines to improve their language skills.

Conversing with students in English will help them overcome shyness. Only those capable of teaching in English effectively should be engaged and every year there has to be a refresher course for the teachers.

The headmistress of ZP School, GSH Rani felt that both teachers and students have to be passionate about English learning, only then government’s efforts will be successful, she said.

The government has to appoint full scale staff in all schools for the initiative to be effective, she added that Telugu cannot be avoided full and translation method has to be adopted to make teaching effective.