Intermediate girl student found murdered at Karimnagar

Hyderabad, Feb 10 : A college student was found murdered with her throat slit at her residence in Telangana’s Karimnagar town on Monday, police said.

According to police, an unidentified person killed the 17-year-old with a kitchen knife. The Intermediate First Year (Class 11) student of a private junior college was alone at her residence.

Her parents, both daily wage workers, found her murdered when they returned home in the evening.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body for autopsy. Clues team and dog squad were pressed into service.

A police officer said they did not find many clues but gathered some fingerprints.

(IANS)

