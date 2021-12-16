Intermediate First Year Exams Results Declared

The Girls appeared 2,26,616 in both General and Vocational has passed 1,26,289 which is 56 per cent while the boys appeared for the examinations 2,32,626 and passed 97,723 which is 42 per cent.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results of the Intermediate First Year examination 2020-21, the examinations were conducted for the General and Vocational courses from October 25 to November 3.

The total number of candidates appeared for the examinations is 4,59,242 in which General candidates are 4,09,911, Vocational candidates 49,331 in which the total candidates passed 2,24,012 which comes to 49 per cent, In General 1,99,786 has passed and in Vocational 24,226 candidates passed.

The Girls appeared 2,26,616 in both General and Vocational has passed 1,26,289 which is 56 per cent while the boys appeared for the examinations 2,32,626 and passed 97,723 which is 42 per cent.

The candidates can download the results and marks sheet from https://tsbie.cgg.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in and http://examresults.ts.nic.in.

For complaints in case of any discrepancies found in the results, should be referred to the Board through concerned college principals before December 31. Applications received after this date will not be entertained.

Recounting and Online supply of scanned copy-cum-reverification of the valued answer scripts, the candidates who wish to avail these facilities have to pay online, an amount of Rs. 100 per paper and recounting Rs. 600 per paper for scanned copy-cum-reverification of answer book. The last date for payment of fee towards recounting/scanned copy-cum-reverification is December 22.

In percentage of passes is highest in General Regular Candidates are Adilabad district with 57 per cent and the lowest is Narayanpet with 34 per cent. In Vocational again Adilabad is top with 56 per cent while Narayanpet is lowest with 36 per cent.

The percentage of passes in MPC group in General stream is 61 per cent, BPC 55 per cent, Humanities 50 per cent. In Vocational Streams the pass percentage is Agricultural courses is 52 per cent, Business & Commerce 51 per cent, Engineering Courses 39 per cent, Para medical Courses 60 per cent and Home Science and Other 67 per cent.