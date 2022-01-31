Inspite of surge in Omicron govt hospitals offered non-stop mother and child health services

Reports from district hospitals also indicate that almost all the deliveries have continued to be taken up normally, despite the shadow of the pandemic.

Hyderabad: In view of the surge of Omicron driven Covid third wave, the government run maternity hospitals across Telangana have managed to offer non-stop mother and child health services

In the month of January, the top maternity hospitals in Hyderabad including Petlaburj, Sultan Bazaar and Niloufer have conducted normal deliveries, C-sections and order consultations to pregnant women, although there was a high level of Covid infections among the healthcare workers.

Reports from district hospitals also indicate that almost all the deliveries have continued to be taken up normally, despite the shadow of the pandemic. The non-severe nature of the Omicron has gone a long way in ensuring vital deliveries and other minor elective surgeries were taken up on time.

The Superintendent of Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, Dr. Naga Mani said on an average, every month, the maternity hospitals at Petlaburj and Sultan Bazaar conduct anywhere between 2,000 and 2,500 handle pregnancies each.

“There was no postponement of deliveries or C-section surgeries. We conducted over 2,000 pregnancies in the month of January, which is quite normal. However, the transmissibility of the Omicron variant is fast and many healthcare workers in our hospital have tested positive.

The less severe Omicron variant helped doctors. There are Covid infections but all the symptoms are mild infections and almost everybody was recovering after a seven day isolation period, as a result, we definitely were successful in managing the workflow better during the third wave said head Pediatrics, Nilourfer Hospital Dr. T.Usha Rani.

To ensure there was no break in the quality of the healthcare services and also infection rates, earlier this month, the State government had decided to establish separate Obstetrics and Gynecology wards for Covid positive pregnant women. As a result, there was no breakdown of healthcare services, despite Covid infections.