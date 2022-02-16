Inspired by Money Heist on Netflix, gang commits crime in Hyderabad

Suresh the kingpin was inspired by the popular Netflix series ‘Money Heist’, where the lead character i.e., a professor recruited persons to commit several crimes.

Hyderabad: Inspired from the hit Netflix web series, Money Heist, four members of a gang allegedly committed kidnapping and about half-a-dozen other offences.

The gang was busted on Tuesday by the Asifnagar police. Four members of the gang have been arrested in this connection.

As reported by Telangana Today, the arrested persons are G Suresh (27), M Rohit (18), Jagadish (25), K Kunal (19). Another suspect Swetha Chary alias Sweety is absconding.

Police sources told that Suresh the kingpin was inspired by the popular Netflix series ‘Money Heist’, where the lead character i.e., a professor recruited persons to commit several crimes.

Suresh recruited people, including women to kidnap people for ransom. The gang was involved in several kidnapping cases.