Indo Arab League extends help to Palestine

Hyderabad, April 17: Indo Arab League Hyderabad once again extended help to the Embassy of the State of Palestine in India as the Palestinian community in India are facing financial difficulties due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Extending help, Indo Arab League Chairman and Chief Editor of The Rahnuma-E-Deccan Urdu Daily, Syed Vicaruddin donated Rs. 10 lakhs for the same.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in a letter requested the Indo Arab League Chairman Syed Vicaruddin to extend help to Palestinian Community in India.

‘Due to the result of Corona lockdown some of the Palestinian community in India passing through very difficult financial condition and needs help,’ the Embassy’s letter stated.

Responding to the Embassy’s request, Syed Vicaruddin stated: we have acknowledged the fact that helping in these testing times of the lockdown to combat and stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 is the need of the hour.

‘We will also try to garner donations from some good Samaritans of the Hyderabad city,’ he said in a letter addressed to the embassy.

Earlier, the Indo-Arab League donated Rs. 25 lakh twice to Palestine during two different Israeli atrocities faced by the Palestinian People.

Indo-Arab League also have a recorded history of donations during the natural calamities in India including the disastrous floods in Jammu and Kashmir were the League donated Rs. 25 lakhs to Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMRF) and the Cyclone Hudhud in Andhra Pradesh were the League donated Rs. 10 lakhs to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). (NSS)

