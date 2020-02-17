Increase green cover : Telangana CS to officials

Hyderabad, Feb.17 : The Chief Secretary of the State Somesh Kumar today observed that the Municipal and the panchayat raj acts formulated by the state government were revolutionary as they ensure ten percent allocation of funds towards green budget. He also said that the two acts also envisaged removal of elected public representatives if they fail to ensure 85 percent survival of the saplings planted. Both the acts reflect the vision of the Chief Minister to increase the green cover of the state to 33 per cent, he said .

Somesh Kumar made these remarks while addressing a gathering after taking part in a plantation program organized by the HMDA as part of the 66th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister of the state KCR at Sanjeeviah park in the city. The Chief Secretary planted Ponna chettu (Caophyllum inophyllum) at the park. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the passion of the chief minister towards haritha haram was an inspiration to everyone in the state. The Chief Advisor of the state Rajiv Sharma said that every inch of vacant land, all forest blocks and other places were being covered under haritha haram program. Over 30 crore saplings have been planted throughout the state since the formation of the state, he added.

The Secretary of agriculture department Janardhan Reddy said that availability of saplings was in abundance and added that there was a need to take up massive plantation program to maintain the ecological balance. The Special Chief Secretary of Health Department of the state Shanti Kumari asked the officials to rededicate themselves to the harita haram program. The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) department Satyanarayana said that over eight lakh saplings were being planted across all municipalities in the State.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that saplings were being planted in all the 150 wards of the city . 1.26 lakh saplings are being planted in all tourist and religious places in the city, he added.

The Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar presided over the meeting. Senior officers of the state government Sunil Sharma, Vikas Raj, Rajat Kumar, Ravi Gupta and staff from HMDA attended the program. (NSS)

