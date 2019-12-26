‘Inauspicious period’ delays cabinet expansion, new BJP Prez

New Delhi, Dec 25 : The first cabinet expansion in the Modi government’s second term and the announcement of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president has been delayed. The major reason behind this is said to be the “inauspicious period”.

If sources are to be believed, the BJP will undertake any major work related to the government or the organisation only after the inauspicious days which started from December 14 will be over on January 14, 2020.

Party sources said that the BJP believes in doing all the important work as per the auspicious time (Shubh Mahurat). As of now organisational elections are going on in the party and it was expected that the party will announce a new national president in December. But as the inauspicious month started from December 14 which will continue till January 14 the announcement was delayed.

The sources said that J.P. Nadda will be the new party president for the next three years because as per the party’s tradition one person can hold only one post at a time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding the post only till the organisational elections end. As per the party’s constitution the party president is elected after the organisational elections have taken place in atleast 50 per cent of the states.

On the other side, no cabinet expansion has happened after the Modi government came to power for the second time on May 30, 2019. The sources said that the expansion is also expected after the inauspicious days are over on January 14.

(IANS)

