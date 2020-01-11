Imran demands immediate report on Quetta mosque blast

Islamabad, Jan 11 : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he had directed authorities to submit an “immediate report on the condemnable, cowardly terrorist attack” inside a mosque in Quetta, which killed 15 people, including a senior police official.

In a tweet, the premier hailed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haji Amanullah as a “brave and exemplary officer”, adding that he had asked the Balochistan government to ensure the injured victims were provided with medical facilities, reports Dawn news.

“I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque and people at prayers. Have asked provincial government to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured…” Khan tweeted.

A deadly blast had ripped through a mosque during evening prayers on Friday night in Quetta, killing 15 people, including DSP Amanullah.

At least 19 people were reported to be injured in the attack, which authorities said was a suicide blast.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The mosque is located in a densely populated Pashtun-majority neighbourhood.

