Implement Dalit Bandhu in 4 Districts First; KCR tells Collectors

As selected in four sides of the states the scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis and to be extended to the entire state, KCR announced.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today stated that Dalit Bandhu will be implemented at any cost to empower Dalit community in the state. The Chief Minister claimed that only Telangana state is able to come up with such welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and others in the country.

As selected in four sides of the states the scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis and to be extended to the entire state, KCR announced. We spend huge funds for Dalit empowerment in the state which should be followed by other states he said.

At a program in Pragathi Bhavan with Ministers Chiefs Secretary Somesh Kumar and collectors KCR said that the scheme of dalit empowerment will not be stopped. We will complete the task of giving Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family as promised and proper strategy will be followed he said and asked the collectors to follow the government policy.

He asked the ministers to coordinate with the officials and those who attended from districts for Dalit Bandhu implementation. The Chief Minister said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented in the state by spending huge funds.

The Dalit Community has been lagging behind for decades and the state government is committed to empower them he said. As decided we will implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme by offering Rs 10 lakh to each eligible family the selected four districts, the chief minister said.

He instructed that the district collectors and other officials coordinate for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu for empowering Dalits. This scheme will be implemented in all districts in a phased manner he said adding that the Dalits will get employment and business of their choice.

KCR instructed the collectors to initiate steps to see that the Dalit community should choose their options and get to business for rapid development. No other state in the country was able to start such schemes like Telangana, the chief minister claimed.

He directed the Collectors and officials to complete the division of employees as per the new zonal system at a conference with collectors and other top officials of the districts at Pragathi Bhavan here.