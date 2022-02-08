‘Illiterate’ Modi not aware of Telangana history: Revanth

Revanth Reddy said the Prime Minister was anti-Telangana and doesn’t know the formation of the State. He said Modi was neither aware of Telangana's history nor the Parliamentary procedures.

Hyderabad: TPCC President & MP A. Revanth Reddy today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting the people of Telangana by making ‘baseless’ and ‘irrelevant’ references to the new State during his speech on Presidential Address in Parliament.

PM Modi should apologize to #Telangana people on behalf of BJP for delaying statehood & thereby leading to the sacrifices of hundreds of lives.



BJP promised One Vote,Two States & came to power in 1999,but failed To give Telangana.Instead three other states were given statehood. pic.twitter.com/N2KC86TCIx — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 8, 2022

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said the Prime Minister was anti-Telangana and doesn’t know the formation of the State. He said Modi was neither aware of Telangana’s history nor the Parliamentary procedures.

Modi is apparently unaware that voting on a Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was done by keeping all the doors closed till the completion of the process. He is an ‘illiterate’ and totally ignorant of these procedures. I doubt whether he is capable of reading even ABCD, he added.

Revanth Reddy said all district units of Telangana Congress have been directed to burn effigies of Modi in protest against his baseless remarks against Telangana State.

He said the speeches of Prime Ministers, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and others used to be of very high standard and common people use to listen to them with great interest and curiosity.

However, Modi has brought disrespect to the post of Prime Minister by indulging in extremely cheap and dirty politics in his speeches, he said.

Sonia delivered T State as promised

The TPCC president said Congress president Sonia Gandhi had promised Telangana State while addressing an election meeting in Karimnagar in 2004 elections. “Despite huge pressure from Seemandhra leaders and an inevitable loss of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh region, Sonia Gandhi honoured her promise.

She was upset over youth and students committing suicide for statehood cause. She wanted to stop those sacrifices as she knew the pain of losing a dear one.

Therefore, despite huge opposition from within the party and an unavoidable political loss, Sonia Gandhi granted statehood for Telangana. PM Modi can never understand the meaning of commitment and sacrifice,” he said.