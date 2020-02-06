ICC U19 WC: Bangladesh seal historic place in final

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 6 : A hundred from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and a clinical performance from the bowlers led by Shoriful Islam’s three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh beat New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup on Thursday in Potchefstroom. This is the first time that Bangladesh have reached the final of any ICC tournament.

Bangladesh restricted New Zealand to 211/8 before chasing down the target with 35 balls to spare. The Kiwis got off to a good start to their defence with Bangladesh losing their first wicket in the sixth over for 25 runs.

Tanzid Hasan was the man who fell trying to put a short ball over third man off Kristian Clarke. He only ended up putting the ball straight down the throat of third man.

David Hancock dismissed Tanzid’s opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon three overs later but Joy then played the role of anchor as the Bangladesh middle order took the game away from New Zealand.

Joy first shared a 68-run stand with Towhid Hridoy for the third wicket before a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shahadat Hossain that all but finished the game.

He looked to finish the game quickly after reaching 100 but ended up hitting it straight back to the bowler. Joy had scored 100 off 127 balls with 13 fours in his innings. Captain Akbar Ali then hit the winning runs with a four down the ground.

Bangladesh will now face India, who have won all matches they have played thus far in the tournament, in the final which will be played on Sunday.

Brief scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 75, Nicholas Lidstone 44; Shoriful Islam 3/45) vs Bangladesh 215/4 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 100, Towhid Hridoy 40; David Hancock 1/31)

(IANS)

