Hyderabad’s century-old heritage structure Khusro Manzil pulled down

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has witnessed the loss of yet another heritage structure. The Khusro Manzil, located at Lakdi-ka-Pul, was pulled down on Thursday night giving a jolt to the rich heritage of Hyderabad.

The structure which is said to have been the personal residence of the chief commanding officer of the Nizam’s forces, Khusro Jung Bahadur, was built in the 1920s. The structure was located on a hillock between Lakdi ka Pul and Mansaheb Tank.

Khusro Manzil was classified as a grade III heritage structure under the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) guidelines.

Deccan Chronicle has quoted Mohammed Safiullah, a city-based historian, as saying “We need to have stronger laws for protecting the historic sites.” It quoted another historian, Anuradha Reddy, saying, “The HMDA had not given permission to tear down the building. It was however demolished. It appears that the government is not concerned about the heritage structures.”