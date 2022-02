The circus is making a comeback after two years of pandemic.

Hyderabad: Circus will be back in Hyderabad to enthrall the residents with artists’ breathtaking performance.

Rambo Circus Company is bringing back the same excitement and breathtaking performances of tightrope walkers and magicians who will perform acrobats and trapeze acts.

The circus is making a comeback after two years of pandemic. Hence, the circus artists are quite enthusiastic about the performance. Telangana Today reported.