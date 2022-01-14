Hyderabad witnessed 44,278 Property Registrations in the year 2021

This indicates the stress still being felt in the lower ticket sizes due to the threat of income disruption caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Hyderabad: The total number of properties registered in Hyderabad in the year 2021 is 44,278 worth Rs. 25,330 crores, which shows an increase of 96 per cent in respect of financial transactions as against the year 2020.

However, it has shown impressive growth in the number of the properties registered by 16 per cent year-on-year over the corresponding period.

During the December 2021 were in the under Rs. 50 lakh ticket size category, the share of sales of Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh ticket size improved from 35 per cent in December 2020 to 36 per cent in December 2021 while that in the Rs. 25 lakh and below category declined to 24 per cent in December 2021 compared to 30 per cent previously.

This indicates the stress still being felt in the lower ticket sizes due to the threat of income disruption caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Knight Frank India research shows the monthly residential property registrations in Hyderabad (including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts) stood at 3,931 units in December 2021, registering a marginal decline of 0.5 percent YoY over December 2020 levels.

The report says Hyderabad was one of the most resilient markets, which has performed will even during the pandemic. What is further heartening to note is that both commercial as well as residential markets remained buoyant during the last few quarters.

This indicates the stress still being felt in the lower ticket sizes due to the threat of income disruption caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Sales have been stable in YoY terms during December 2021 for the three districts, while sales in Hyderabad district have grown by 11 per cent YoY during the same period. Hyderabad district accounted for 30 per cent per cent of the residential units registered during 2021, compared to 27 per cent from a year ago.