Rumours were spread by some miscreants that a place of worship was attacked, leading to gathering of a mob.

Hyderabad: Two groups clash in Karmanghat on Tuesday night after miscreants tried to stop transportation of cattle.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Tension was sparked after rumours of an attack on a place of worship spread through social media.

A group of youth claiming to be gaurakshaks chased a truck carrying the cattle alleging that the truck deliberately hit their vehicle.

Tension prevailed in the area, after occupants of both the vehicles clashed on the issue.

Rumours were spread by some miscreants that a place of worship was attacked, leading to gathering of a mob.

Soon police rushed to the spot and brought situation under control.