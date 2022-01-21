Hyderabad techie ends life with wife, daughter

The bodies of Srikant Goud (42), his wife Anamika (40) and their daughter Snigdha were found at their residence in Ameenpur in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A software engineer and his wife allegedly committed suicide along with their seven-year-old daughter at Ameenpur near Hyderabad, police said.

The bodies of Srikant Goud (42), his wife Anamika (40) and their daughter Snigdha were found at their residence in Ameenpur in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The incident came to light when Anamika’s father Ramachandra Murthy came to the house as the couple was not responding to phone calls for the last two days. As there was no response to the door knocks, he alerted the police.

Police rushed there and broke open the door to find the couple and their daughter dead. While Srikant hanged himself to a ceiling fan in a room, Anamika and Snigdha were found dead on the bed in another room.

The couple believed to have ended their lives in a suicide pact after poisoning their daughter.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and launched an investigation.

Srikant was employed at a leading software firm in Hyderabad while his wife was working as a teacher at a corporate school. The couple had an inter-caste marriage.

Srikant was said to be under depression due to some health issues and this is suspected to be the cause for suicide pact.