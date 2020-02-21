Hyderabad police foil Shaheen Bagh-style protest at Barkas

Hyderabad, Feb 21 : Police here on Friday foiled another attempt to organise a Shaheen Bagh-style protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC as it dispersed a group of protestors gathered here on Friday.

About 600 people, half of them women, had to end their protest at Hari Dargah ground in Barkas on the city”s outskirts as police used the management committee to make them vacate the place.

The protestors began the sit-in after Friday prayers. Several burqa-clad women from Barkas and surrounding neighbourhoods joined them. They were carrying placards demanding the Centre to revoke Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and drop the plans to carry out National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During the last one month, the police foiled attempts by various groups to organise a permanent protest on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On few occasions, the police detained the protestors.

Meanwhile, daily silent protests at few places entered the fifth day on Friday. Holding national flags and placards in their hands, people are silently standing by the road side for couple of hours to lodge their protest.

Only local residents are participating in such protests at Paramount Colony, Seven Tombs Road, and Rajendranagar.

However, the longest such protest in the city entered the 47th day at Sun City. Locals are staging daily two-hour protest.

Women also staged a protest on Friday at Hussaini Alam near historic Charminar. They took out a march denouncing CAA. Police tried to stop the march but the women took strong exception to their action, arguing that they have the right to stage peaceful protest.

Like every Friday, protests were held after the prayers at Masjid-e-Azizia in Mehdipatnam, Barkas and Amberpet. Similar protests were also organized in Vijayanagar Colony and Vidyanagar. ”CAA is against constitution, secularism and humanity,” read a banner at a protest in Mehdipatnam. The protestors called for a boycott of NPR and NRC.

–IANS

Like this: Like Loading...