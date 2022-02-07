Hyderabad: Panchatantra theme park for children to come up in the city

The park introduces amazing characters, especially all the animals from the fables and will be equipped with games and recreational facilities exclusively for children.

Hyderabad: A one of its kind theme park will soon be launched in Hyderabad for the children who are fans of the Panchatantra stories. The park spread over 900 square yards is being developed in New Bolaram by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The park introduces amazing characters, especially all the animals from the fables and will be equipped with games and recreational facilities exclusively for children.

According to Telangana Today, the park has a jungle multi-play station, which has replicas of animals. Children can crawl between the two sandpits through the caterpillar tunnel. They can run through the walkways shaped in the dog’s paw. They can even slide over the giraffe and other animals. Not only the slides, even the dustbins installed are also in the shape of animals. Adults are also not left out, for them forest theme benches are in place.

The park also has swings and customized fruit-shaped benches designed for children, apart from the above-mentioned recreational facilities.

The GHMC has set up educational wall paintings at the park beside an outdoor animal-themed classroom to club the recreational facility with education.

Locals have started visiting the park even before the facility is officially inaugurated and it has become popular with residents even before its formal inauguration.