Tension prevails as BJP office besieged in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tribal student unions led by TRS leader G Srinivas attempted to lay siege to the at BJP party office on Wednesday. Tension prevailed for a while in Nampally as the saffron party workers also came out to counter them. BJP Yuva Morcha activists raised slogans of ‘KCR down down.’

The protestors were demanding 12 per cent reservation for STs. Police sprung into action and laid barricades to prevent the two groups from clashing. Protesting students were taken into custody.