Telangana CS inspects flats built by Rajiv Swagruha Corporation

The Chief Secretary also instructed to mark the parking area immediately so as to ensure that all flats have designated parking slots available.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday visited Bandlaguda and Pocharam here and inspected the flats built by the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, which the government wanted to sell in the days to come.

The Chief Secretary went round the housing complexes to have a first hand knowledge of the condition prevailing there and later interacted with the residents who had earlier purchased these flats and enquired about the problems being faced by them.

He held a meeting with senior officials who had accompanied the Chief Secretary during the visit.

Kumar instructed the officials to take up cleaning of the entire premises so as to have a neat and tidy look.

Officials were also directed to keep the model flats ready within a week.

He said that all the ready to occupy flats will be put up for sale very soon on a first-cum-first serve basis.

Special preference will be given to government employees and employees of Public Sector Undertakings, Kumar said and added that Bank tie-ups will also be arranged.

Special Chief Secretary Housing Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration & Urban Development D Arvind Kumar, Special Secretary Finance Ronald Ross, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, CDMA Satyanarayana, Director Prohibition & Excise Sarfaraz Ahmed, Medchal Collector Harish and other officials were present on the occasion.

Later the Chief Secretary visited Sadbhavana Colony Pocharam and inspected the flats. He instructed the officials to formulate an action plan so as to expedite the sale of all the ready to occupy flats.

With most of the flats having water and electric connections, it was felt that the flats could be put on sale at the earliest, an official release here said.