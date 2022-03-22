Software engineer makes solar rickshaw in a Hyderabad firm

Pranay, a Madhya Pradesh native, who works in a software firm in Hyderabad, invented the solar rickshaw.

Hyderabad: In an innovative attempt, a software professional prepared a solar rickshaw in Hyderabad.

With an objective to address the problem of rising prices of fuel and to conserve environment, Pranay, a Madhya Pradesh native, who works in a software firm in Hyderabad, invented the solar rickshaw.

Pranay has been riding his bicycle to reach his work place every day for over 12 years. He was motivated to make the environment friendly rickshaw as Pranay’s son had previously become unwell as a result of pollution.

Pranay who worked for 8 months with the aid of a friend Akash, sought to create a machine that could be used without any scope for pollution in this order.

Apart from paddling, the rickshaw can be operated using solar energy to travel quicker. A trial run was undertaken from Bachupally cross road to Miyapur to test the efficacy of solar rickshaw.