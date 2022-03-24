Leading US medical devices company announces entry into Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Confluent Medical Technologies, the Arizona-based, leading medical devices company, will be establishing a pilot manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

High-end technology for manufacturing of Nitinol products will be introduced by the company for the first time in India. Telangana Today reported.

Aiming at bringing the latest technological advances in Hyderabad, the facility will cater to the customers in India and Asia. It will manufacture right from simple and delicate wireform devices to complex and unique laser cut designs.

The announcement was made by the company after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Dean Schauer, Director, Chief Executive Officer & President, Confluent Medical in the USA.

The company has aggressive expansion plans for the next 12 months. It will also be working on bringing its biomedical textile services from concept, design to full-scale production.