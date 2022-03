Hyderabad: Aiming at providing employment to the unemployed youth of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, a job fair is being organised at Khwaja Mansion Convention, Banjara hills road, Mansaheb Tank, on 22nd March from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Youth who have completed 10th grade, intermediate, diploma and graduate courses can benefit from the job fair. Experienced or freshers both can visit along with the resume and photo copies of their certificates.