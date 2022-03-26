International webinar on Indology held at MANUU

Hyderabad: The School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology (SLLI), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today organized one day International webinar on “Indology & Indian Knowledge System, Reflected in World Literature: Adaptation, Translations and Commentaries”.

Dr Mohammad Ali Rabbani, Cultural Counselor Iran Culture House, Islamic Republic of Iran, New Delhi was the chief guest and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor presided over. Prof. Amina Kishore, Former Dean, SLL&I, MANUU and Dr. Mohammad Kazim Khadumi were the guests of honour.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hassan in his Presidential address highlighted the traditional Indian literary system and Indo-Iranian relations. He also spoke about “Panchtantra” and said that thoughts expressed in “Panchtantra” have illuminated the literary world. Dr Mohammad Ali Rabbani pointed out the similarities between Indo-Iranian civilization and culture.

Dr. Mohammad Kazim Khadumi and Prof. Amina Kishore also spoke on the occasion referring to ancient books of India and religious scriptures. Prof. Amina said the ancient Indian knowledge system promoted tolerance, peaceful co-existence and equality.

Prof. Aziz Bano, Dean, SLL&I & programme director delivered the welcome address. Prof. Shahid Naukhez Azmi, Head, Department of Persian convened the inaugural and Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, Head, Dept. of English proposed vote of thanks.