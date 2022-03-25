Hyderabad: Siasat organises matrimonial programme for disabled of all religions

Siasat Millat Fund in collaboration with Ideal Information Center for Disabled (IICD) is organising a matrimonial programme for disabled

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund in collaboration with Ideal Information Center for Disabled (IICD) is organising a matrimonial programme for disabled on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The matrimonial programme which will be presided over by Hafiz Md. Rashaduddin, Chairman IICD, City President JIH, Hyderabad, will be conducted from 11 am, at Ideal School of Disabled, opposite Muslim Maternity Hospital, Azampura, Chaderghat, Hyderabad.

Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing editor Siasat and Mr Hamed Mohammed Khan, Ameer-e-Halqa, JIH, TS, will be the chief guests.

Interested parents and guardians of the prospective brides and grooms irrespective of their religions are requested to bring 2 photos and biodata a day before.

For further details, please contact on phone numbers, 91 9059619641 and 040-24527201.