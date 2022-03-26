Hyderabad police commissioner visits ‘ Wings India 2022’

The four-day show is being organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI and is expected to provide a congenial forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday visited Asia’s largest Civil Aviation event “Wings India 2022” at Begumpet airport.

The four-day show is being organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI and is expected to provide a congenial forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector.

Anand tried the cockpit simulator “Avionics Part Task Trainer Do-228 Aircraft and explored multimedia Navigation system, civil mode transponders, special decoders, drone solutions and latest devices.

He had hands on the cutting edge Augmented reality technology which helped in simulating piloting experience.

Later he visited stalls, static aircrafts that were kept on display and enquired about locally manufactured aircrafts and interacted with the visitors.

A350, the long haul aircraft showcased by Airbus caught the attention of the Commissioner.

“After being in doldrums for over two years, due to pandemic, Indian aviation seems to be back on track, he said.

Anand said Hyderabad City hosting this grand scale of event will attract unprecedented investment and business opportunities, thereby creating many jobs.” Wings India 2022 is invariably a huge attraction for aviation aficionados, and North Zone police made elaborate security arrangements and facilitated seamless experience to the visitors attending the event.