Hyderabad metro rail passengers enjoyed live ramp walk

Hyderabad: As a unique community engagement initiative, Hyderabad metro rail passengers enjoyed a live ramp walk and fashion show organised with a mission to acknowledge the age-old handloom textiles of Telangana and generate awareness about the contributions of the local community of weavers and craftsmen to this art.

The initiative has been a part of the collaboration between L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and JD Institute of Fashion Technology (JDIFT) under which a first of its kind ‘Bunaai Utsav- Ek Ubharata Safar’ is being celebrated at prominent locations of Hyderabad Metro Rail on March 11, 13, and 20 March.

Kickstarting this festival today, the aspiring designers of JD Institute of Fashion Technology presented a string of ravishing Live Fashion Shows attired in Telangana signature handloom ensemble inside the metro trains running between JBS and MGBS followed by between Ameerpet and Raidurg Metro Stations, and at the concourse level of Ameerpet Metro Station, much to the delight of metro rail passengers.

The traditional fabrics used for the ramp were given a modern twist by the students of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, where they have adopted modern cuts and unique silhouettes to match the needs and choices of the common people.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “We are happy to host the Bunnai Utsav conceptualized by JDIFT with a vision to rejuvenate the age-old handloom textiles and local art of Telangana state. Our passengers and visitors will witness this show and learn about the rich legacy of the state’s weavers and craftsmen.”

Mr. Nealesh Dalal, the Managing Trustee of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, “We are happy to partner with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad to roll out this unique event promoting our rich heritage of handloom culture. Our local artisans and craftsmen need to be celebrated for putting India on the global map with their unique art.

Our heritage, our culture, and our tradition need to be recognized. Moving forward, as an institution, we are not only supporting the local weavers and handloom culture of India but also fostering a sustainable lifestyle that aids both the nation and our planet.

As we are embracing the digital world and technology, we as a generation indubitably need to carry forward the glorious history of us while keeping our environment safe and healthy.”

As part of the Bunaai Utsav, several live fashion shows along with multiple workshops will be organised at Galleria Mall Panjagutta and Premia Mall, Irrummanzil, Hyderabad on March 13 and 20, respectively.