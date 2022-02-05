Hyderabad: Mega job mela on Feb 8

More than 40 companies are going to take part in a mega job mela to be held at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank on Tuesday, February 8.

Hyderabad: More than 40 companies are going to take part in a mega job mela to be held at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank on Tuesday, February 8. The mega job mela will be conducted from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm during which the companies will conduct interviews.

According to Telangana Today, both freshers and experienced people can apply. SSC, Intermediate, and graduate candidates in any discipline will get a chance to find suitable jobs as per their qualification.

Candidates are required to bring two sets of credentials, biodata, an application seeking employment, and photographs while visiting the camp.

Further details can be had from phone no. 83743-15052.

It must be recalled that first-of-its-kind online Urdu job mela was conducted by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday. More than 2,500 candidates from all over the country registered for the job mela. Over 50 companies participated in the job mela who will interview the shortlisted candidates through online mode.