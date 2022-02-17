Hyderabad: It’s women’s cup of tea! Chance to win ₹1 lakh

Hybiz in collaboration with Cafe Niloufer will be hosting a tea championship for women where the winner can take home a prize money of ₹1 lakh.

Hybiz in collaboration with Cafe Niloufer will be hosting a tea championship for women where the winner can take home a prize money of ₹1 lakh. According to The Hindu, the event is scheduled to take place on March 6, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Participants have to register and upload a 1-minute video about their tea by February 28. 100 finalists will be shortlisted who will have to come and prepare tea at Novotel Hotel. Tea tasters will decide the winner of the championship.

Further details can be had from phone no. 83409-74747. Registration can be done on hybiz.tv/teachampionship2022.