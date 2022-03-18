Hyderabad: Infant mowed down by SUV with MLA sticker; died

Three women and a one-year-old child are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Hyderabad: A two-month-old child was killed and four others were injured as a speeding SUV hit street vendors at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 on Thursday night. The SUV involved in the accident had a sticker pasted with ‘MLA’ written on it.

According to police, after crossing the Cable Bridge, the SUV coming from Madhapur side hit the footpath vendors selling balloons on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 near Cable Bridge. Two infants who were in their mothers’ laps fell down. Later, one of them was declared dead at a nearby hospital. IANS reported. Three women and a one-year-old child are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On learning about the accident, police rushed to the spot. According to the reports, the driver of the car escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The victims all migrants from Maharashtra were said to be living on the streets by selling balloons and begging.

Jubilee Hills inspector Rajasekhar Reddy said they were trying to trace the driver with the help of CCTV footage.